Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) CTO Buys $25,000.00 in Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) CTO Michael Aaron Leabman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,457. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Movano Trading Up 3.0 %

MOVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.34. Movano Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Movano

About Movano

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Movano during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Movano by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 540,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.