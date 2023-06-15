MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.51

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.51 and last traded at $97.40, with a volume of 293143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

