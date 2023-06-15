musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Down 4.3%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21). 317,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 569,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £19.96 million, a P/E ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.27.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

