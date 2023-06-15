N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

N Brown Group Stock Performance

BWNG traded down GBX 0.66 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 23.59 ($0.30). The stock had a trading volume of 476,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.39. N Brown Group has a one year low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 44 ($0.55). The firm has a market cap of £108.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,198.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Activity at N Brown Group

In related news, insider Dominic Appleton purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,015.02). 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

