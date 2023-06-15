N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 2.9%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 828,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 556,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).
The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 27.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00 and a beta of -0.20.
N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
