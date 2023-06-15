Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.49. 634,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,629,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano-X Imaging

(Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.