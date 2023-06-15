Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Nano has a market capitalization of $84.93 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,074.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00291518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00533701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00406371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003970 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

