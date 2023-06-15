National Pension Service Acquires 1,776 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $109,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PNC traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.55. 125,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

