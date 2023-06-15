National Pension Service Acquires 19,322 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $108,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,285. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

