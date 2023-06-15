National Pension Service Cuts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $121,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.38. 89,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,650. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.43. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

