National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

National Pension Service lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of International Business Machines worth $197,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.91. 219,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average of $133.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.