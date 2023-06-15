National Pension Service Has $135.49 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $135,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 207,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.