National Pension Service Has $138.66 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938,503 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of American Express worth $138,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.68. The stock had a trading volume of 487,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.79. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.