National Pension Service Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,496 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.26% of Devon Energy worth $103,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

