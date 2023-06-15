National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,553,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $165,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.7 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.95. 13,063,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,360,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 553.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

