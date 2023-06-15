National Pension Service Purchases 10,061 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

National Pension Service increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Illinois Tool Works worth $107,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.02. 33,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.