National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,070. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $58.31.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,719,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,394,000 after purchasing an additional 132,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,804,000 after purchasing an additional 126,706 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

