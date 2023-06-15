Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $3.74 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $41,788.74 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00056857 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00106036 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00034412 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021764 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,362,416 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

