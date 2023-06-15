Navcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $42,295.46 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $42,295.46 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,359,316 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

