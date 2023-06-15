Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.08 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
