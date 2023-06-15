Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.08 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

