NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $66.91 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00045025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000841 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 921,014,702 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 921,014,702 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.18344873 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $61,790,159.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.