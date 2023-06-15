NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down to $11.30

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.82. NerdWallet shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 97,472 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRDS. Citigroup downgraded NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NerdWallet Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $843.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,130.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $169.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,234.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,297.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

