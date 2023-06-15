Nevada Sunrise Metals (CVE:NEV) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 214,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 101,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Trading Up 9.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Company Profile

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

