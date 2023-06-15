Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Douglas Burton Forster Purchases 311,500 Shares

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR – Get Rating) Director Douglas Burton Forster purchased 311,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,725.00.
Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Stock Up 1.4 %
Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) stock opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. Newcore Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$59.16 million and a P/E ratio of -185.00.
About Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V)
See Also
