Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Douglas Burton Forster Purchases 311,500 Shares

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR – Get Rating) Director Douglas Burton Forster purchased 311,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,725.00.

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Stock Up 1.4 %

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) stock opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. Newcore Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$59.16 million and a P/E ratio of -185.00.

About Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V)

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

