News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in News by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in News by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in News by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in News by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in News by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Trading Down 0.8 %

NWS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. 1,035,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,743. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.35. News has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

