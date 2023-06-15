NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,479.47

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,479.47 ($81.07) and traded as low as GBX 6,450 ($80.71). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 6,490 ($81.21), with a volume of 324,405 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($71.32) to GBX 7,500 ($93.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($81.33) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,840 ($85.59).

NEXT Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,587.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,479.27.

NEXT Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NEXT

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 140 ($1.75) dividend. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,665.48%.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($81.41), for a total transaction of £344,818 ($431,453.95). Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

