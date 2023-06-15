NextDecade Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 14,997 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,282 call options.
NextDecade Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 7,144,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,916. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.