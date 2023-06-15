NextDecade Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 14,997 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,282 call options.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 7,144,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,916. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 318.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 132,197 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

