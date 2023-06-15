NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.8% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $74.05. 1,611,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,994. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

