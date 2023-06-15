NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Tops $631,422.65

NFT (NFT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, NFT has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $631,422.65 and $53.22 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00018847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,177.28 or 0.99973931 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01793922 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

