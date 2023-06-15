Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKYGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NHNKY stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. Nihon Kohden has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of -0.13.

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

