NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $11.50

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NIO. Barclays cut NIO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

NIO opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.92. NIO has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,326,000 after buying an additional 24,277,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,741,000 after purchasing an additional 720,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NIO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

