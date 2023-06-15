NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded NIO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $9.05 on Friday. NIO has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NIO by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

