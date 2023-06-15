North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

North West Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NNWWF opened at $25.60 on Monday. North West has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

