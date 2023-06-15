Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.25

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.25 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.59). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.60), with a volume of 15,896 shares trading hands.

Northern Bear Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.18 million, a PE ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Northern Bear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Bear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Bear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.