Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Timothy B. Fannin Purchases 1,675 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) Director Timothy B. Fannin bought 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $19,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,706.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,980,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $125,540,000 after buying an additional 207,921 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.