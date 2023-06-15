Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 499,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.97. The stock had a trading volume of 113,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,552. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.43 and a 200 day moving average of $268.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

