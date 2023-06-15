Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 658,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.45. The company had a trading volume of 204,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.04 and a 200 day moving average of $226.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

