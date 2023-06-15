Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.72. 387,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.47. The company has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

