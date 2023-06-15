Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.49. The stock had a trading volume of 669,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.79. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.