Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $122.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

