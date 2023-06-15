Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 11,140 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. Macerich accounts for about 0.4% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 45,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 225,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,355. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

