Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $569.81. 178,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,687. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $569.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 289.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

