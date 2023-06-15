Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,387 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.38. 354,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.23. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.