Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 5,492 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.39. 331,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

