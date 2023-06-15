Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after buying an additional 1,523,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after buying an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after buying an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,282,000 after purchasing an additional 244,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 776,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,982. The company has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.