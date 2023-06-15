Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 3,909,063 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,173,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.98. 1,502,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,781,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

