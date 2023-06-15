Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 529,655 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,655 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 4.82% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $83,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 336,645 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $39.37. 82,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,211. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.44.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

