Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 741,328 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.88% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $938,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after buying an additional 121,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,893,000 after buying an additional 90,698 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,675,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,237,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.33. 93,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

