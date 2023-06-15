Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $566.55 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 2.80% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $566,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. 338,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

