Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $74.54 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.87% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $74,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after buying an additional 3,058,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,734,000.

FNDF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.93. 194,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,970. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

